El Paso police arrest man after multiple gunshots fired outside bar next to police station

A man was arrested after being accused of firing gunshots outside a bar next to an El Paso police station over the weekend.

Christian Alexander Rodriguez, 30, was arrested after a struggle with officers following the shooting, a police news release stated. There were no gunshot injuries reported.

Officers heard the gunfire at 2:06 a.m. Saturday outside the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center, 10780 Pebble Hills Blvd.

When officers went outside, they heard more gunshots coming from the parking area of the 915 Vibes bar next door, police said. Officers then saw a black Dodge truck that was trying to leave but was stopped by a patrol car.

The driver, Rodriguez, was ordered to show his hands and exit but allegedly refused and only raised his left hand, police said.

An officer opened the driver's door, trying to pull Rodriguez out, when he tensed up and resisted before he eventually was arrested, police said.

Rodriguez's jail booking photo shows him with a blackened left eye swollen shut and bleeding and a large red scrape on his right cheek.

A handgun and bullet casings were found in the truck and on the ground, police reported.

Rodriguez, of Horizon City, was arrested on charges of discharge of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated with an open container, police said.

El Paso County Jail records show Rodriguez was released from jail Sunday on a total bond of $7,250.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Gunshots fired outside El Paso bar near police station; man arrested