El Paso police arrest napping man allegedly found with gun, thousands of fentanyl pills

An El Paso man was caught napping when patrol officers checking "suspicious activity" found him holding a handgun and possessing thousands of fentanyl pills while asleep in a car on a South-Central street, police said.

The car was stopped with the engine running and was facing the wrong direction at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Locust Street near Alameda Avenue, blocks from University Medical Center of El Paso, police said.

Patrol officers saw Jevshua Muniz, 35, asleep in the driver's seat while holding a gun in his hand, a police news release stated.

Muniz was awakened by officers, ordered out of the car and arrested after police found plastic bags containing thousands of fentanyl pills, police said.

Muniz, of the far East Side, was booked into the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a $200,000 bond on a charge of manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance and a $2,000 bond on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

