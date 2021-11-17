El Paso police arrest NM man on murder charge in fatal shooting outside Cazadores Cantina

El Paso police have arrested a man accused of shooting to death a man who had just shot someone else during a confrontation outside a bar last month, officials said.

Daniel Torres, 39, of La Union, New Mexico, was arrested last week on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Alfredo Morales, 28, of East El Paso, police officials said Tuesday.

Daniel Torres is accused of murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Alfredo Morales outside Cazadores Cantina on Oct. 15, 2021.

The shootings occurred at about 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 15 outside Cazadores Cantina at the corner of Durazno Avenue and Copia Street in South-Central El Paso.

An investigation by homicide detectives found that the violence stemmed from an altercation as several men left the bar, police said.

Jorge J. Garcia Reyes, 36, of Northeast El Paso, and another person were leaving the bar when Garcia and Morales got into an argument, police said.

Police said that Morales allegedly took out a gun and shot Garcia once in the chest. Torres then allegedly shot Morales several times, killing him before leaving the scene.

Garcia was taken for medical treatment at University Medical Center of El Paso, police said. His condition was unavailable.

An investigation allegedly identified Torres as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Murder suspect arrested in New Mexico

On Nov. 5, a U.S Marshals fugitive taskforce arrested Torres on Golondrina Street in La Union, New Mexico, in the Upper Valley, police said.

Torres was held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center until Nov. 10 when he was extradited to Texas.

Torres, who was booked on a murder charge, is being held on a $1 million bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

