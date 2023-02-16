El Paso police arrest suspected Cielo Vista shooter. Here's what the scene looked like

Two people are in custody after a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall killed one person and left three others injured.

Interim police Chief Peter Pacillas said the gunman was taken down quickly by an off-duty police officer who was working security at a store in the mall. He said the officer did not fire his weapon. The names and ages of the suspects were not released.

Pacillas said the three people hospitalized are all male.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeff Downey said a website, www.fbi.gov/cielovistamallshooting, was created so people can upload photos and videos from the shooting scene.

El Paso police respond to a report of a shooting at the food court at Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

El Paso police and multiple other law enforcement agencies surround Cielo Vista Mall after a shooting that left at least 3 victims on Wednesday evening.

El Paso police and multiple other law enforcement agencies surround Cielo Vista Mall after a shooting that left at least 3 victims on Wednesday evening.

An El Paso Fire Department ambulance and a police vehicle are shown at Cielo Vista Mall after a shooting was reported at the food court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Family reunification center established at Burges High School

Shoppers that were inside Cielo Vista mall during the shooting are reunited with family members at Burges High School in East El Paso on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Shoppers that were inside Cielo Vista mall during the shooting are reunited with family members at Burges High School in East El Paso on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Shoppers who were inside Cielo Vista mall during Wednesday evening’s shooting reunite with family members at Burges High School

A large police presence remained at the mall late Wednesday night. The public was asked by police to stay away from the area.

Some customers and mall employees took shelter inside the mall during the shooting. The movie theater in the parking lot also was temporarily locked down as a precaution.

Aaron Martinez and Daniel Borunda contributed to this report.

