El Paso police arrest teen couple after 4 stores hit in 20-minute robbery spree

A teenage couple was arrested after being accused of robbing four convenience stores in a 20-minute span early Wednesday in Northeast El Paso, police said.

Christopher John Howard, 19, and Alicia Monica Herrera, 18, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery and additional charges are pending, police officials said Thursday.

The robbery spree started about 3:30 a.m. when the pair began hitting 7-Eleven and Circle K stores, police said.

One person would enter and rob the store clerk at gunpoint while the getaway driver would wait outside in a black Ford Fiesta, police said.

After a citywide lookout was issued for the car, Central patrol officers stopped the couple at Missouri Avenue by Magnolia Street near Interstate 10 soon after the final robbery at 3:50 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 4413 Dyer St. in the Lower Dyer area, police said.

Howard, of Central El Paso, also faces two counts of harassment of a public servant and is jailed under a $220,00 bond. Herrera, of the Northeast, was jailed under a $150,000 bond. Both remain held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

Police officials said that the couple's jail booking photos have not been released because an investigation continues.

Smoke shop robbery arrest

In a separate case, the Pebble Hills Tactical Unit arrested a man accused of robbing a smoke shop at gunpoint in the Upper East Side last weekend, police said.

Waymon Cheatham, 31, on Saturday night allegedly robbed The Spot Smoke Shop in a retail strip at 14087 Pebble Hills Blvd. near Rich Beem Boulevard, police said.

On Monday, officers with the Pebble Hills Tactical Unit found the vehicle used in the stickup and identified Cheatham as the robber, police officials said.

Cheatham, of the far East Side, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and failure to identify. He is being held at the El Paso County Jail Downtown on a $100,500 bond.

