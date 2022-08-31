El Paso Police Bomb Squad clears item outside Holy Trinity Catholic Church, school

The El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad cleared a "suspicious item" left in the parking lot outside a Catholic church and school Wednesday morning in the Northeast.

The scene was cleared shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 10000 Pheasant Road near Dyer Street and Trans Mountain Road in the Parkland area, police spokeswoman Detective Judy Oviedo said. Police did not say what the item turned out to be.

During the bomb squad situation, surrounding streets were blocked by police around Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, which also has an elementary school on site.

Students and staff of Most Holy Trinity Catholic School were evacuated to the gym while police worked at the scene.

The El Paso Catholic Diocese said in a statement that students were moved to the school gym at the far end of the property out of abundance of caution. Students were safe and school continued in classrooms at the gym. Priests and parish staff were coordinating with police.

More:El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark J. Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

More:El Paso police arrest man armed with a gun at Catholic church

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Police Bomb Squad checks item at Holy Trinity Catholic Church