El Paso police: Brown Middle School placed on lockout after report of man with gun in area

Brown Middle School was placed on lockout on Friday afternoon, the El Paso Police Department said.

The secure protocol was taken after a call of a subject with a gun in the area, police said.

No threat was made to the school, officials added.

The El Paso Independent School District campus at 7820 Helen of Troy Drive was cleared by police as officers investigate the situation in the Northwest neighborhood, an EPISD spokesperson said.

“There is no direct threat to the campus,” the spokesperson said, adding that EPISD police are working with El Paso police to do a coordinated secure dismissal.

