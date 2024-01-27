El Paso police detain teens after gun incident on Zaragoza Road in the far East Side

Teenagers in a vehicle who had allegedly pointed a gun were detained during a large police mobilization Friday afternoon in far East El Paso, police said.

The gun incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. in the area of the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant in the 1800 block of North Zaragoza Road near Montwood Drive, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Cellphone videos posted on social media showed a response including police armed with rifles and several patrol cars rushing down a highway with emergency lights flashing.

A red SUV was stopped in the middle of the street and two young men on the asphalt were being handcuffed by police officers and a Texas state trooper on what appeared to be Joe Battle Boulevard near Pebble Hills Boulevard in a video shown by Channel 26-KINT.

Further details on the incident had yet to be released as an investigation continued Friday evening, Jan. 26.

