El Paso police detectives investigate a death in a far East Side neighborhood

El Paso police detectives are investigating a death Thursday morning in a neighborhood in the far East Side.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit are at the scene of an investigation in the 11900 block of Cannon Hill Drive, police said.

The address is near Chester Jordan Park near Edgemere Boulevard and Loop 375.

Details on the case have yet to be released.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Crime: El Paso police investigate man's death at house in Central area

More: El Paso police search for driver who killed Northeast man in hit-and-run collision

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police investigate a death in the far East Side