El Paso police detectives investigate shooting in Vista Hills area

El Paso law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in an East Side neighborhood and a deadly stabbing in Canutillo.

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday in the 10900 block of Gary Player Drive in the Vista Hills Park neighborhood near Lee Trevino Drive and Vista Del Sol Drive, police said.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. The medical condition of the person who was shot and further details had yet to be disclosed as an investigation continued Sunday.

Man killed in Canutillo stabbing

A man died in a stabbing in Canutillo that's under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

The mortally wounded man was found unconscious on the ground by deputies responding to call of an "altercation" shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the 7200 block of Sixth Street, sheriff's officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. The man's name has not been disclosed. The homicide is under investigation by the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information on shootings and any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: East El Paso shooting, deadly Canutillo stabbing under investigation