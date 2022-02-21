El Paso police: Gun fired at car with 5-year-old boy inside at Lower Valley home

A gun was fired at a car with a 5-year-old boy inside in a Lower Valley neighborhood over the weekend, El Paso police said.

There were no injuries in the shooting, which occurred about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue in the Hacienda Heights area, police said Monday.

The incident occurred when a couple was having an argument and a woman decided to leave the home with her sister and the couple's three children, police said.

When the mother placed her 5-year-old son into the back seat, a man pointed a gun at the car and fired, a police news release stated.

"The car was hit by gunfire but fortunately the child was not injured," police added.

The suspected shooter, whose name has not been released, left on foot. An investigation by the Gang Unit continues.

