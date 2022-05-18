El Paso police find gun in shorts of suspect accused of assaulting officer at bar

A man was found with a handgun after assaulting an El Paso police officer at an East Side bar over the weekend, police said.

Officers found a gun inside the suspect's pocket after Torry Lashawn Reid, 21, allegedly got into a confrontation with police who were responding to a fight in progress early Sunday at La Unica bar.

At 1:39 a.m., officers arrived to find customers fighting and other patrons yelling that someone had a gun inside the bar in the Capistrano Center retail strip at 1515 Lee Trevino Drive near Vista Del Sol Drive, police said.

Torry Lashawn Reid

While people were exiting the bar, Reid allegedly hit an officer with his shoulder, pushed the officer and got into a fighting stance, an assistant district attorney said Tuesday in an online teleconference bond hearing for Reid.

Reid was arrested and handcuffed. During a search, a gun was found in a pocket in his shorts inside his jeans, authorities said.

Reid, of East El Paso, was booked into jail on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol premises and assault of a peace officer.

During the bond hearing, a public defense lawyer mentioned that Reid was formerly in the U.S. Army from 2019-2022.

El Paso County Jail records show Reid was released on a $3,600 bond. Among the conditions of release, Magistrate Judge Sara Priddy ordered that he stay away from bars and firearms.

