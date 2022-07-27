El Paso police ID married couple killed in murder-suicide in Northeast home

An El Paso married couple who died in a murder-suicide early Tuesday in their Northeast home were identified by police officials as Ian and Elena Patricia Constable.

The two, who were both 32 years old, were found dead after patrol officers responded to a call at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a couple was heard arguing and then gunshots were heard.

Investigators believe Ian Constable used a handgun to shoot and kill his wife and then fatally shot himself in the family's home in the 7100 block of Red Man Drive in the Mesquite Hills neighborhood, police said in a news statement Wednesday.

The couple's four children — ages 2, 9, 11 and 13 years old — were home at the time of the shooting but were unharmed, police said. The children are now with relatives.

An investigation by the police Crimes Against Persons Unit continues.

El Paso County marriage records show Ian Constable and Elena P. Ludwig were married in 2012. Neither had an arrest record in El Paso County.

