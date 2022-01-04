El Paso police identify two teen boys, both 16, killed in separate shootings

Families and friends are mourning two teenagers killed in separate shootings in El Paso during the holiday season.

Isaiah Lerma, 16, died in a shooting Thursday, Dec. 30, when a fight broke out during a gathering at a home on Durazno Avenue next to Lincoln Park under the Spaghetti Bowl, police said.

Fabian Gomez, 16, was fatally shot during an altercation between people in two vehicles on Dec. 21 on Zaragoza Road in the far East Side, police said.

An El Paso police spokesman confirmed the teens' names on Tuesday. The homicides remain under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Lerma was described as a loving, caring and protective brother, son and uncle, according to a GoFundMe fundraising account set up for funeral expenses.

"The way his big smile brightened up any room is something that will be dearly missed. 16 years young with a whole life ahead of him," the online fundraiser stated.

El Paso police block Zaragoza Road after an afternoon roadway shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy on Dec. 21 in the far East Side.

Gomez was an aspiring rapper who loved music and wrote his own songs, his family said in his obituary. Funeral services were listed as private.

Gomez "was known for his wonderful attitude and his great sense of humor," the obituary stated. "He had a way with people, helping anyone feeling down by bringing positivity and hope into their lives with his beautiful soul."

Gun violence: Circle K shooting in South-Central El Paso wounds dad trying to keep son away from gang

The boys' deaths were part of a rash of gun violence involving teens and young men that was part of an increase in homicides in El Paso in 2021. There were at least 33 murders in the city last year, compared with 25 in 2020.

Cities across the nation also have seen similar rising homicide numbers since the arrival of the pandemic in 2020.

Anyone with information on homicides, shootings and other crimes may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

