El Paso police investigate after 2 wounded in Segundo Barrio shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Segundo Barrio, El Paso police said.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Seventh Avenue near Hill Street, police said.

A male and a female were transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. Names and ages were not immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More local news: DEA El Paso Division warns of rash of drug overdoses tied to synthetic opioid

Crime of the Week: El Paso police seek burglar who stole $18,000 in jewelry from department store

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police investigate a shooting in Segundo Barrio