El Paso police investigate deadly shooting at Jack's Beach House bar
El Paso police homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday at a bar and grill on the East Side.
The shooting occurred before 1:30 a.m. at Jack's Beach House at 11240 Montwood Drive at The Pavillions retail strip near George Dieter Drive, police said. The incident was later upgraded to a homicide.
An investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued Saturday morning.
Deadly biker shooting:Old friends become rival bikers: the murder of the Bandidos El Paso chapter president
*This is a developing story. Check back late for updates.
Gun violence:Tips lead to arrest of El Paso man suspected in shooting outside Bad Habits bar
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police investigate deadly shooting at Jack's Beach House bar