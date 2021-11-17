El Paso police investigate fatal off-roading accident near Rio Bosque Park

A fatal off-road rollover accident near the Rio Bosque Park is under investigation by the El Paso Police Department.

The accident happened before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when an off-roading vehicle rolled over near the wetlands park, which is at 10716 Socorro Road, police officials said.

One person died in the accident, officials said.

The Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating.

No further information has been released.

