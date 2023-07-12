El Paso police investigate hit-and-run crash, shooting in South-Central

El Paso police are investigating to determine if a hit-and-run crash is connected to a shooting early Wednesday in a South-Central neighborhood.

Officers responded to a "deadly conduct" call soon after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Blanco Avenue, which is next to the Sherman Ridge apartments, police said.

A police spokesman said that three people were injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The case is under investigating by officers with the Gang Unit.

Police crime-scene investigators later that morning were dusting a silver Hyundai Elantra for fingerprints in the parking lot of the Walgreens pharmacy on Geronimo Drive and Gateway West Boulevard next to Bassett Place, according to Channel 14-KFOX. The driver had left the car after a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Police are investigating to determine if the hit-and-run is connected to the shooting in South-Central, a police spokesman said in an email.

The theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have soared in El Paso this year as part of a national trend of thefts of those types of cars due to social media videos showing how to start the vehicles without a key due to a security flaw.

