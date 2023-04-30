El Paso police investigate man's death in Northeast neighborhood

El Paso police homicide detectives are investigating a man's death at a home in the Northeast over the weekend.

The man died after being taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries after police responded to a call to check on his well-being at 3:11 a.m. Saturday at a house in the 5900 block of Ameen Drive in front of North Desert Park, police said.

Channel 14-KFOX showed photos of crime-scene investigators looking at a white car with crash damage to its front stopped on top of rock landscaping in the front yard of the house.

The man died under "suspicious circumstances" and the case in under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, police said.

The man's identity and further details had yet to be disclosed as the investigation continued on Sunday.

