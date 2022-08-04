El Paso police investigate man's suspicious death at East Side apartments

El Paso police homicide detectives are investigating a man's death at an apartment on the East Side.

The 36-year-old man was found dead under what investigators described as suspicious circumstances at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday at the Krupp Hollow apartments on Shamrock Court, a police spokeswoman told Channel 14-KFOX.

The man's name, a possible cause of death and other details have not been disclosed as an investigation continued Thursday by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

The apartments are located off Limerick Road near Montana Avenue.

