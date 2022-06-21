El Paso police investigate man's death at house on Laurel Street in Central area

El Paso police detectives continue investigating a man's death at a home in the Central-area neighborhood of Golden Hill.

Detectives are looking for a possible suspect after a body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday at a two-story house in the 1200 block of North Laurel Street next to Arizona Avenue, police said.

The name of the man and a possible cause of death has not been disclosed, though a police spokesperson said that the death occurred under "suspicious circumstances."

An investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued Tuesday.

Anyone with any information on the death or other criminal activity may call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

