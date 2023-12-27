El Paso police investigate shooting near Delta Park in South-Central

El Paso police detectives are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Delta Park area of South-Central El Paso.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of French Place and is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, police said.

Details on the person shot has not been disclosed.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit handles homicides, death investigations and cases were a victim is in danger of dying.

Anyone with any information on any unsolved shooting, illegal guns and any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

