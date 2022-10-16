El Paso police investigate shooting at Sunrise shopping center

A man was wounded in a predawn shooting Sunday at the Sunrise Village shopping center in Northeast El Paso as part of a string of unrelated shootings over the weekend.

A man with life-threatening wounds was taken to University Medical Center of El Paso following the shooting at the longtime shopping center at 8500 Dyer St., police said.

Details on what occurred had not been released as an investigation by crime-scene investigators and detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continue Sunday.

The shooting occurred before 4 a.m. but the exact time had not been disclosed by officials.

The parking lot of the retail center, commonly known as Sunrise Center, was blocked off by yellow police tape with a section inside cordoned off by red crime-scene tape with the police mobile command center posted nearby.

The longtime shopping center houses a mix of discount retailers, small shops, nightclubs and even a church.

