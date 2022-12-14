El Paso police investigate stabbing death of 80-year-old man at Lower Valley home

An 80-year-old man died after he allegedly was stabbed by a 25-year-old man during a family altercation Wednesday morning at a Lower Valley home, El Paso police said.

The man died following the stabbing at a house in the 300 block of Colmillo Drive in the Pleasant Valley area near Yarbrough Drive, Detective Judy Oviedo, a police spokeswoman, told news reporters.

More:Bicyclist killed in late-night hit-and-run collision in East El Paso

Patrol officers initially were dispatched on a call of an aggravated family assault that had just occurred, Oviedo said. There were at least four people at the house when the stabbing took place. The 80-year-old man died later.

Names and other details had not been released as an investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued.

More local news:The steady rise and rapid fall of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales

An El Paso police car at a crime scene. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police: 80-year-old man killed in stabbing in Lower Valley