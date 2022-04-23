El Paso police investigate teen's stabbing death near Riverside High in the Lower Valley

A 15-year-old boy has died following a stabbing Friday afternoon in the Riverside area of the Lower Valley, El Paso police said.

The fatal stabbing was under investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

The stabbing was reported at about 4:20 p.m. on Alameda Avenue near Midway Drive, which is about a block from Riverside High School, police said.

The mortally wounded teen was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso, where he later died, police said.

The boy's name had not been disclosed as an investigation continued Friday night.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

El Paso police at a crime scene. File art.

