El Paso police investigating shooting at Cincinnati Entertainment District

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Friday morning at the Cincinnati Entertainment District, authorities said.

The shooting happened before 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the 2700 block of North Mesa Street near Glory Road, El Paso Police Department officials said.

More: El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas talks transparency, accountability and violent crime

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. He is currently in critical condition, officials said.

No further information was released as the El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit continues investigating the shooting.

This story will be updated.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 1 injured in shooting at El Paso's Cincinnati Entertainment District