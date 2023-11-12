El Paso police issue Silver Alert for missing 73-year-old woman

The El Paso Police Department issued a Silver Alert overnight for a missing 73-year-old woman.

Police are searching for Margarita Garcia Aguilera who may have undiagnosed dementia and was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 11, driving a red 2018 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate NHH5123, officials said.

Margarita Garcia Aguilera, 73, of El Paso, was reported missing on Saturday. A local Silver Alert was issued by the El Paso Police Department.

Garcia Aguilera is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

A local Silver Alert was issued soon after 12:30 a.m. Sunday as the Crimes Against Persons Unit was searching for Garcia Aguilera.

Anyone who has seen Garcia Aguilera is asked to call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or 911.

