El Paso police lieutenant, sergeant arrested on sexual harassment allegations

Two El Paso police supervisors were arrested Wednesday on charges of official oppression for allegedly sexually harassing two female officers, officials said.

Lt. John Edgar Surface, 43, and Sgt. Adan Chavez, 44, were booked into the El Paso County Jail and released via the Fast Track Booking program, which allows persons to bond out as quickly as 45 minutes, police officials said.

"The allegations were brought forward by two female police officers, prompting an investigation by our Special Investigation Unit. The investigation revealed disturbing incidents involving explicit requests and coercive behavior by Surface and Chavez," the El Paso Police Department said in a news statement.

El Paso police Lt. John Edgar Surface was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of official oppression on allegations of sexual harassment of female officers.

The allegations date back to 2018 until May of this year, police said. Details on the allegations have not been disclosed.

Both men have been relived of duty. Surface has been with the Police Department for 19 years and Chavez has 21 years with the department, officials said.

Under Texas law, the crime of official oppression includes a public servant acting under the color of their office, or employment, intentionally subjecting another person to sexual harassment.

El Paso police Sgt. Adan Chavez was arrested on a charge of official oppression on Wednesday in connection with sexual harassment allegations.

Surface is accused of two counts of officials oppression. He was released on $15,000 surety bond on each charge, according to jail records.

Chavez, who faces one count of official oppression, was released under a $7,500 surety bond.

Several El Paso police misconduct arrests

The arrests of Surface and Chavez follows the arrests of five EPPD officers announced last month in three separate cases, including an alleged hit-and-run cover-up, a domestic violence case and an alleged rape five years ago.

Last December, another officer was arrested for allegedly trying to hide a cellphone to film female officers undressing in a locker room at the Westside Regional Command Center among other charges.

The El Paso Police Department said in a statement that it is "committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability within its ranks."

The department added, "These allegations are taken with the utmost seriousness, as the well-being and trust of our officers and the community are of paramount importance. Such behavior not only contradicts the values of our department but also undermines the collaborative and respectful environment we strive to foster."

