El Paso police look for hit-and-run driver who struck Fort Bliss soldier crossing street

El Paso police are looking for a driver who hit and seriously injured a Fort Bliss soldier crossing Lee Trevino Drive early Sunday in the East Side.

The 20-year-old woman was walking west to east when she was hit by a southbound truck at 12:35 a.m. in front of the Towne Centre retail strip near Vista Del Sol Drive, police said.

The truck was a light-colored — possibly white or gray —newer model pickup similar to a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC, police stated. The truck should have front-end damage.

The soldier's name and medical condition were not immediately available. The hit-and-run collision is under investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run may call El Paso police at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

