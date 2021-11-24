El Paso Police: Man arrested after firing gun in a home during argument, hitting child's bedroom

A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during an argument with his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend which struck the bedroom a 6-year-old girl was sleeping in, officials said.

Alfredo Ontiveros, 27, is accused of going to his ex-girlfriend’s house about 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Carpenter Drive and began arguing with her boyfriend, El Paso Police Department officials said.

The argument escalated when Ontiveros allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one round which struck the bedroom where his ex-girlfriend's 6-year-old daughter was sleeping, official said.

The ex-girlfriend then met with police the following day to file a report on the incident.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Ontiveros.

The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit, along with the department’s SWAT unit, arrested Ontiveros Sunday, officials said.

Ontiveros was arrested in connection with one count each of abandoning or endangering a child, deadly conduct involving discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was booked Sunday into the El Paso County Jail on a bond totaling $35,000. Ontiveros posted bail the same day, according to jail logs.

