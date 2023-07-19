El Paso police officer accused of raping then-girlfriend for looking at man in band

Jealousy led to an El Paso police officer's alleged raped of his then-girlfriend after he claimed she had looked at another man, court documents state.

"This is what you get for looking at another man," Guadalupe Sosa allegedly said as he sexually assaulted the woman after he accused her of staring at a member of a band playing during a friend's birthday party, a criminal complaint affidavit states.

Guadalupe Sosa

Sosa, who was off duty at the time of the alleged incident, was arrested July 7 on suspicion of sexual assault. The alleged sexual assault happened five years prior — April 29, 2018. The statute of limitations for sexual assault is up to 10 years from the date of the incident.

The woman reported the alleged sexual assault to police in June.

This is the second criminal charge Sosa is facing in connection with the woman. He was arrested June 17 on suspicion of computer breach, accused of illegally using a police database last year to look up information on the woman and a man he had seen with her.

The El Paso Times does not name victims of sexual abuse.

Sosa, who has been with the department for 15 years, was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the termination process, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Affidavit: Woman repeatedly told him to stop

Sosa and the woman were at a bar the night of April 28, 2018, to celebrate the birthday of the boyfriend of the woman's roommate.

Sosa and the woman then began to argue at the bar because Sosa accused her of looking at another man. The roommate told police the man Sosa accused the woman of looking at was a member of a band playing at the bar, the affidavit states.

The alleged victim told police she and Sosa left the bar at about 1 a.m. April 29, 2018, to prevent further fighting. They then went to her home in East El Paso.

The woman then got ready for bed and laid down to go to sleep. Sosa laid down next to her and attempted to have sex with her, the affidavit states.

The woman told Sosa she did not want to have sex with him, the affidavit states.

Sosa allegedly got top of the woman, held her hands against the mattress to prevent her from getting up and began to sexually assault her, the affidavit states.

The woman yelled, "Stop, it hurts," several times.

Sosa allegedly continued to assault her and told her, "That's what you get for looking at another man," the affidavit alleges.

The alleged sexual assault lasted two minutes.

In the morning, the woman told her roommate about the incident.

The alleged victim told police she received a Snapchat memory on April 28, 2022, of the 2018 party.

According to the affidavit, she then texted Sosa, stating, "4 years ago today you raped me...maybe you forgot about it. Maybe u thought I forgot about it. But I will never forget. How I begged u and cried for you to stop. U held me down so I could feel the pain on purpose...I was in disbelief."

Sosa allegedly replied, "I remember I was drunk but not that drunk and no I will never forget. Im not that same person...I sin... and I beg for forgiveness...I am sorry, I will pray for u to heal...I don't expect I to forget."

Investigators looking into the allegations then interviewed the woman's roommate on June 15. The roommate corroborated her story of what happened at the bar, the affidavit shows.

The roommate told police she received a call April 29, 2018, from the woman. The woman told the roommate she did not know what to do about what Sosa had done to her and was confused because they were in a relationship, the affidavit states.

The woman then told the roommate about the alleged sexual assault.

The roommate told the woman that regardless of whether they have been together for one year or 20 years, if the person does not want to be touched a certain way or have sex, they have the right to say no, the affidavit states. The roommate then advised her to seek help.

Sosa was then questioned by police on June 29.

Investigators told Sosa he was being accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend. Sosa first replied, "It's been on the back of my head. I know she has made those allegations or statements back then," the affidavit states.

Sosa said he and the woman got into the fight at the 2018 party over jealousy issues. He claimed they were both intoxicated.

Once they got to the apartment, Sosa told the investigators he and the woman had "rough sex," the affidavit states.

The following day, the woman claimed Sosa had raped her, Sosa told investigators.

He told investigators that he and the woman had a body language or indictor that was a sign that the sex was too rough, the affidavit states. The indictor was "hand tapping to the body," the affidavit states.

Sosa allegedly told her that she "never tapped for him to stop or said no."

He claimed to investigators that the woman told him she did not tap out because she was afraid of him, the affidavit states.

Sosa told investigators the woman kept saying, "You raped me, you raped me," but he kept telling her it was not rape, the affidavit states. Sosa and the woman continued to argue about this the whole day, he told investigators.

Later that day, Sosa told her, "You know (the woman), if you think I raped you, then I am sorry," the affidavit states. Sosa told investigators he said this because he didn't want to continue fighting with her.

The text messages were shown to Sosa. He confirmed he had sent them.

The investigators asked why Sosa had acknowledged the sexual assault in the text messages. Sosa replied that he acknowledge it because he "was trying to work on getting back together and work things between them," the affidavit states.

Accused of using police database for information on woman, man

Sosa also is accused of illegally using the El Paso Police Department's database to gather information on the woman and a man she was seen with.

The woman reported to police that Sosa saw her and a male friend at a bar. He then allegedly followed her to her friend's house.

Police investigators interviewed Sosa about the interaction with the woman's friend.

Sosa said he previously met the woman's friend at a Herbalife store.

Investigators then asked if Sosa knew where the friend lived, to which he replied yes. He added he used the El Paso City Appraisal website to look up information on the friend, the affidavit states.

He was then asked if he had used the Police Department's database to look up the friend. Sosa denied using it.

Investigators then revealed an audit showed Sosa had used his El Paso Police Department ID number to access the database and look up information on the friend and the woman, the affidavit states. The information included home addresses and other information.

Sosa allegedly looked up the information on Feb. 24, 2022, and May 16, 2022.

He initially said he did not recall using the database, but then told investigators, "If I did, I did," the affidavit states.

Pending criminal charges

Sosa was arrested June 17 in connection with a charge of breach of computer security. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond the same day, El Paso County Jail logs show.

He was then arrested again less than a month later on suspicion of sexual assault. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on July 7 on a $30,000 bond. He posted bail that same day, jail logs show.

Both cases remain pending in state district court.

Sosa faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of sexual assault, according to the Texas Penal Code. He faces up to 180 days in jail on the breach of computer security charge.

