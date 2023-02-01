El Paso police officer charged with 27 counts of child sexual assault, indecency

An El Paso police officer was arrested this week after being indicted on 27 counts of indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of child over a period of at least three years, jail records showed.

Officer Eric Bernardino Ramirez was arrested on Monday following a multi-count indictment handed up on Dec. 21, police officials said.

The repeated child molestation allegedly began before Ramirez joined the El Paso Police Department six years ago.

Ramirez was a patrol officer assigned to the Pebble Hills Regional Command. He has been relieved of duty pending an internal investigation, officials said.

Ramirez faces one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 as far back as 2014. He was also charged with 11 counts of indecency with a child and 15 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to El Paso County Jail records.

The alleged child indecency and sexual assault occurred from 2014 to 2016, according to jail records. The connection, if any, between the child and Ramirez has not been disclosed.

A jail log shows that Ramirez was booked into the Downtown jail on Monday and released that same day on a split-bond of $1,140,000. The split-bond means the defendant would not have to post the full bond amount.

