El Paso police: One wounded in Lower Valley shooting on Alameda Avenue

A shooting that sent one person to the hospital was under investigation by El Paso police on Monday night in the Lower Valley, a police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue by Riverside Drive, police said.

Further information was not immediately available as the investigation continued late Monday night.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for any updates.

