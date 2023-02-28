El Paso police pursuit ends with man who pointed gun at officer arrested at Bassett Place

El Paso police took a man with a gun into custody at Bassett Place at about noon on Monday after a miles-long vehicle chase that started when he allegedly pointed a gun at a motorcycle officer in the Northeast.

A pursuit began about 11:30 a.m. when the driver of an SUV, who was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt, allegedly pointed a handgun at an officer during a traffic stop on McCombs Street by Railroad Drive and then took off, police said. The man is an 18-year-old Northeast resident.

The traffic officer followed the SUV as other officers soon joined a chase heading south on Railroad onto Diana Drive and then south on Dyer Street, according to El Paso police radio transmissions.

The SUV eventually entered the Logan Heights neighborhood, turning on Thomason Avenue before heading southbound on Byron Street and then making other turns before eventually getting on U.S. 54 and then Spur 601, according to police radio traffic.

The SUV then went south on Airport Road and Montana Avenue before getting a flat tire and riding on a rim toward Bassett Place and crashing at Montana and Geronimo Drive, police said.

Police officers could be heard yelling on the radio that the driver had abandoned the SUV and was on foot running toward the mall with a gun in hand before he dropped the weapon. He was arrested near a mall entrance close to the movie theater.

An El Paso police statement said that the investigation continues into the incident and there is no danger to the public. The suspect's name was not immediately available.

