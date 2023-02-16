El Paso police say recent shooting result of ‘random’ confrontation

Law enforcement officials said the shooting that killed one person and injured three others at a mall in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday night was the result of a “random” confrontation.

“This is a random incident encounter between two groups. I want to emphasize this. This is a random incident that occurred between two groups at the mall,” El Paso interim Police Chief Peter Pacillas told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

The two groups got into a “confrontation” and “physical altercation” in the food court of the Cielo Vista Mall — where the incident stayed isolated — and one individual eventually drew a weapon.

“During that fight, Group B, one person produced a handgun, and shots were fired. As a result of the shooting, one member in Group A was fatally wounded and deceased at the scene,” Pacillas said. “Two persons in Group B were wounded and are listed in stable condition at local area hospitals.”

The individuals involved ranged in age from their late teens to early 20s, the police chief said, and at least three people “in the area of this incident” were legally armed with handguns.

Texas’s “constitutional carry” law allows people age 21 and older to legally carry firearms, and the police clarified that the mall was not an exempt location.

Investigators have yet to determine the relationship between the two groups in the encounter, according to officials.

Two suspects are in custody, authorities said, and an investigation is ongoing. No identifying information on the suspects or victims has been released.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he had been in contact with El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser (D) to offer “the full support of the State of Texas … to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event.”

