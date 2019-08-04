El Paso shooting at Walmart leaves 20 people dead

Twenty people have been killed after a shooter opened fire at a busy Walmart store packed with families shopping for the new school year in the Texas border city of El Paso, sending panicked shoppers fleeing.

Texas’s governor, Greg Abbott, said 20 people had been killed, and more than two dozen more were injured. Mexico’s President Manuel López Obrador said three Mexicans were among the dead and six were among the wounded.

Abbott said it was “one of the deadliest days in Texas history”.

Hours later, on Sunday morning, police said nine people had been killed in a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

The suspect in the El Paso case, a 21-year-old white male from Allen, a suburb of Dallas more than 600 miles away, was taken into custody after surrendering to officers. The El Paso police chief, Greg Allen, said a “manifesto” was being investigated in connection with the suspect, and the shooting was being investigated as a potential hate crime.

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual, that indicates to some degree, it has a nexus to potential hate crime,” Allen said at an evening press conference on Saturday evening, adding that he would not name the suspect.

The alleged gunman was named by the Associated Press and other media as Patrick Crusius, citing law enforcement sources.

Allen said the suspect had driven the nine-hour journey to El Paso.

El Paso is in western Texas, right on the border with Mexico. The diverse city has around 680,000 residents, and its population is 80% Latino. Its Mexican twin city Ciudad Juárez, sits directly across the large barrier that divides their downtown areas. More than 23,000 pedestrians cross from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso to work every day.

Shoppers exit with their hands up after the shooting Photograph: STRINGER/Reuters More

Police started receiving reports of a shooting at 10.39 am local time on Saturday, police said. Soon after, the police department tweeted that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the area around Cielo Vista Mall, located south of El Paso international airport.

The Walmart store, which is part of the mall complex, was busy with families shopping for the new school year. An El Paso police spokesperson, Robert Gomez, estimated there were up to 3000 customers and 100 staff in the store.

Initial reports suggested that the weapon used was a rifle, Gomez said. At a late-night briefing near the Walmart parking lot, he told a crowd of reporters gathered in the rain that the bodies of the victims were still inside the store, and that it was possible the number of fatalities could increase. Police confirmed that the shooting was confined to the Walmart and did not take place in other parts of the mall. Gomez said the suspect complied with officers’ demands when he was apprehended.

Gomez declined to name the suspect, and said he had not yet been charged. He said it was also unclear whether police had formally interviewed him yet.

Jazmin Salas and her mother, Miranda Salas, who had been doing back-to-school shopping together described having to hide together inside a nearby store, before being escorted outside by law enforcement.



“It was very triggering,” Jazmin Salas told KTSM news. The teenager said she felt like she could not trust anyone. “There are crazy people everywhere.”





Cellphone footage broadcast by KTSM showed a man lying flat on the ground, with the sound of at least 10 gunshots in the background.

Law enforcement agencies respond to a shooting incident at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. Photograph: AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images More