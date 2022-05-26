El Paso police search Bel Air High School after unconfirmed report of a person with a gun

El Paso police are searching Bel Air High School after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus Thursday afternoon.

Police are at the scene at the high school, which is currently on a precautionary security lockdown at 731 N. Yarbrough Drive in the Lower Valley.

Police are searching the school, but the report of a person with a gun has not been confirmed, police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said.

Police have surrounded the school and are searching room to room.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

