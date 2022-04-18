A large police mobilization is taking place Monday afternoon as El Paso police search for a person who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in Downtown.

Police are searching parking garages and other nearby structures, with officers blocking several streets around the iconic high-rise bank at 211 N. Kansas St.

The robbery occurred about 2 p.m., but the description of the robber has not been released by authorities. The FBI also is at the scene.

The crime is uncommon since bank robberies in El Paso have become increasingly rare in recent years.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More local news: Motorcyclist falls off overpass in high-speed crash in South El Paso

More: El Paso police arrest man in Cincinnati District shooting during brawl outside bars

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

The 18-story Wells Fargo building is a landmark in Downtown El Paso.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police search Downtown for Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect