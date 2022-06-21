El Paso police search for driver who killed Northeast man in hit-and-run collision

El Paso police traffic investigators are searching for the driver of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Northeast over the weekend.

Cecil Blesh O’neal III, 48, was not in a crosswalk when he was killed by a speeding car that fled the scene, police officials said Tuesday.

The collision occurred at 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of McCombs Road near Sanders Avenue close to Irvin High School.

The Northeast resident was crossing a dark area of McCombs when he was struck by a car in the southbound lanes of the street, police said.

The four-door car is maroon-colored 2004 to 2014 Mitsubishi Galant with damage to its front right corner and is missing its right side mirror, police said. Video cameras filmed the car heading south on McCombs at a high speed.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information may call police at 915-832-4400, may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS).

