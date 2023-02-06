El Paso police search for person with a gun in West Side neighborhood near Franklin High

El Paso police were searching for a person with a gun at about midday Monday in the neighborhood near Franklin High School, which was placed on secure status, police said.

El Paso police officials said that the report of the person with the gun had not been confirmed and officers were assisting El Paso Independent School District police in searching the area.

Franklin High was placed on a secure status as a precaution. During secure status, normal activities continue within the campus, but no one is allowed to exit or enter.

The EPISD issued a statement, saying: "Franklin High School is currently in a secure (status) due to an incident in the vicinity of the campus. El Paso ISD Police officers are actively working with local law enforcement as they jointly investigate the situation. District officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority."

