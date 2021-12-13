El Paso police search for shooting suspect after man with gunshot shows up at Whataburger

El Paso police are searching for a woman suspected of shooting a man and then driving onto a golf course early Monday morning on the East Side.

At about 4 a.m., police responded to a call from a man with a gunshot wound at a Whataburger restaurant at 9500 Montana Ave. near McRae Avenue. The shooting did not occur at the Whataburger, a police spokesman said.

Police said that initial information was that the woman who had shot the man was in a vehicle that drove onto a golf course nearby on Montana Avenue near Hawkins Boulevard.

Police were searching for the woman in the neighborhood, including a nearby apartment complex. A police spokesman said there was no danger to the public in what was described as an isolated incident.

The man who had been shot was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that police said was not believed to be life threatening.

