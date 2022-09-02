The El Paso Police Department is searching for a suspect that allegedly robbed a GECU bank in East El Paso on Friday.

According to police, shots were fired but did not indicate who fired the weapon.

The alleged robbery occurred at 10424 Vista Del Sol Drive, and police have closed off the area. They did warn residents to stay away from the area while they search for the suspect.

Canine units are assisting with the robbery, according to a tweet sent from the police.

Canines enroute. Need pedestrian traffic cleared https://t.co/lapT6WiQgW — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) September 2, 2022

The story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police searching for suspect who allegedly robbed GECU bank