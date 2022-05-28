El Paso police seek burglar who stole $18,000 in jewelry from East Side Kohl's

Burglarizing an East Side Kohl’s department store netted a man $18,000 in jewelry, but now authorities are throwing out a net for his capture.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department need the public’s help to identify the burglar in the Crime of The Week.

At 11:27 p.m. on March 30, 2022, the suspect was captured on security cameras breaking the front glass window of the Kohl’s at 1319 George Dieter Drive at the Las Palmas Market Place. As he entered the store, he went to the jewelry section, pulled out a handgun, and used it to break the display cases, then took $18,000 in jewelry. He also caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to the store.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, with a heavy build and a distinct limp.

On the day of the crime, he was wearing a light-colored baseball cap, a black face mask, a dark pullover sweater, bluejeans, and white athletic shoes. He fled in a Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information on the armed burglar should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

People can remain anonymous and, if their tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

