El Paso police seek driver who hit pedestrian on César Chávez Border Highway

The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a hit-and-run Thursday night on the César Chávez Border Highway near Fonseca Drive.

Police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian. One person was taken to a hospital. Westbound traffic had to exit at Fonseca.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the case call 915-832-4400 ‒ or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org to remain anonymous.

Investigators are looking for a dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford, that might have a headlight that is out.

Undocumented migrants often cross into the U.S. in the area, but no further details were available Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police seek driver who hit pedestrian on Border Highway