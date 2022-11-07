El Paso police seek graffiti vandal who damaged St. Stephen Catholic church

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
·2 min read

El Paso police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a suspected graffiti vandal who caused an estimated $3,000 in damage at a Catholic church in the far East Side two weeks ago.

Security cameras filmed the vandalism at 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Catholic Church at 1700 George Dieter Drive, police said.

Crime:Man sentenced in St. Patrick Cathedral vandalism; arrest made in burglary of Islamic Center of El Paso

The man walked up to the church entrance and began engraving letters on the glass doors before leaving in a 1998 to 2006 light-colored Lincoln Navigator, Crime Stoppers of El Paso said.

A suspected El Paso church vandal has tattoos on his left forearm and both legs.
A suspected El Paso church vandal has tattoos on his left forearm and both legs.

The unsolved church vandalism is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

The man appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and has a light complexion with tattoos on his left arm and both lower legs. The man, who attempted to hide his face with his shirt, wore a dark baseball cap, a red T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

More:Columbus Day, a US Army captain and the Tigua statue vandalism of 2017

The St. Stephen church's Facebook page stated the vandalism wasn't the only strange incident recently. Between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, people in a yellow cargo truck and a black car dumped about 50 used tires in the church parking lot, the church stated.

The church is asking parishioners and neighbors to keep an eye out for any unusual activity on church grounds.

Anyone with information on the church vandalism and any other crimes may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

Nighttime crime:Burglary crews hit El Paso smoke shops in string of thefts targeting CBD, vape items

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Crime of the Week: Graffiti vandal damages Catholic church

