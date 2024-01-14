El Paso police seek help to solve woman's shooting death outside El Jaguar nightclub

An unsolved shooting that killed a young woman and wounded two men outside a West Side nightclub three months ago is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

Rosario "Rosie" Gonzalez, 21, was killed when someone took out a handgun and began firing multiple shots during a fight at 1:54 a.m. on Oct. 15 outside El Jaguar Restaurante Bar, a banda live music club in the Fiesta Shopping Center at 5200 N. Mesa St. near Montecillo Boulevard, El Paso police said.

An 18-year-old El Paso man and a 17-year-old man from Santa Teresa, New Mexico, were also wounded in the shooting.

Rosario "Rosie" Gonzalez, 21, was killed in a shooting on Oct. 15, 2023, outside El Jaguar Restaurante Bar at 5200 N. Mesa St. in West El Paso.

Police said that the violence began as an argument inside El Jaguar Restaurante Bar, which escalated into a fight outside in the parking lot.

The unsolved homicide is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

"Investigators know that someone has information on the individuals responsible for the shooting death of Rosario Gonzalez," Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding El Jaguar shooting may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

