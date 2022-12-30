El Paso police seek person with rifle who fatally shot man on Zaragoza Road outside bar

El Paso Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding who fatally shot a man.

Police said in a news release that on Wednesday morning, officers at the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center received a report of a shooting at 1441 N. Zaragoza Road.

After arriving, officers found that the victim, 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez from the Mission Valley, had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Police said Chavez and two other acquaintances had just left a bar when the shooting occurred. Chavez was transported to a hospital by Fire Medical Services but did not survive.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting and are asking for any information that could help.

They urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 915-832-4400 or, to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police seek person who fatally shot man on Zaragoza Road