Man wounded in El Paso police shooting in the Glen Cove area of the East Side

A man was taken to a hospital in serious condition Monday evening after being shot by an El Paso police officer at a home in an East Side neighborhood.

The shooting occurred during a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman in the 2600 block of Schooner Drive across the street from Glen Cove Elementary School in the Glen Cove neighborhood off Lee Trevino Drive, a police spokeswoman said.

"When they (officers) arrived it does appear some sort of domestic dispute was occurring. … One officer did fire his weapon and did end up shooting the suspect," Detective Judy Oviedo said.

A person was taken to a hospital in serious condition Monday evening after a shooting involving an El Paso police officer at a home on Schooner Drive in an East Side neighborhood.

The 49-year-old man shot by police was taken to a hospital as was a 52-year-old woman, who was injured in the confrontation, police said. No officers were hurt.

A large pool of blood was visible on a sidewalk.

More: 2 more desert deaths in Sunland Park as 100-degree heat continues in El Paso area

Further details were not immediately available. An investigation was under way by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Internal Affairs and the Texas Rangers, as is standard practice after any El Paso police shooting.

Previously: Man with knife arrested after Central El Paso police shooting

*This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police shooting under investigation in the East Side