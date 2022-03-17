El Paso police SWAT at standoff with armed person holding child in East Side home

El Paso police crisis negotiators and the SWAT team are dealing with an armed person holding a child barricaded at a home in the East Side, police said.

The standoff has been going on since before 3 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 10900 block of Bob Stone Drive, police said.

Violent Crime: El Paso police arrest 2, seize rifles in Northeast park shooting

The address is close to Hanks High School near Lee Trevino Drive and Montwood Drive. The situation is still ongoing this morning.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More: From violence to a pandemic, the past few years have taken a toll on El Paso's mental health

More: Standoff over man with gun ends peacefully on West El Paso residential street

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police SWAT at East Side standoff with person holding child