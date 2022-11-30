Julio Cesar Perez, 33, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for probation violation on an aggravated assault on a peace officer charge, authorities said.

A fugitive was arrested Monday night after barricading himself in a home in the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue, El Paso police said in a news release.

At 8:25 p.m., officers from the Police Department’s Gang Unit went to the home on Harrison to arrest Julio Cesar Perez, 33, on two outstanding warrants for probation violation on an aggravated assault on a peace officer charge, authorities said in the news release.

As the Gang Unit attempted to execute the arrest warrant, Perez refused to exit the home.

The Police Department’s Special Operations Group, which includes SWAT and a Crisis Management Team, responded to help.

After attempts to communicate with Perez were unsuccessful, SWAT members took him into custody without further incident, the news release said.

Perez was evaluated by Fire-Medical Crews and turned over to the Gang Unit.

He was booked on the two outstanding warrants.

Probation violation charges do not have a bond.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police SWAT team arrests fugitive in assault on peace officer